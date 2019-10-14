One Flown to Trauma Center After Tractor Trailer and SUV Collide in Charles County

On Sunday, October 13, 2019, at approximately 6:00 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Budds Creek Road and Crain Highway in Faulkner, for the reported motor vehicle accident involving a tractor trailer, with one subject trapped.

The 911 caller reported a woman in an SUV was trapped underneath the dashboard inside of the vehicle, with the vehicle smoking.

Crews arrived on the scene to find an SUV and a semi-truck with a trailer in the roadway, with the single occupant/operator of the SUV trapped.

Firefighters extricated the patient after approximately 10 minutes.

One adult female was transported by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 to an area trauma center with unknown injuries. The driver of the semi was reportedly not injured.

Police are currently investigating the crash, and updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos are courtesy of the Newburg, and La Plata Volunteer Fire Department.

