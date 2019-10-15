St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Whereabouts of Jason Michael Weber

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Jason Michael Weber, 38 of Mechanicsville. Weber is wanted on a retake warrant for escape from the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown.

Weber was temporarily released from custody for medical treatment at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown when he absconded.

Weber is 5’10” and weighs 210 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Weber’s location is asked to call Detective Cpl. Melissa Hulse at 301-475-4200, ext. *1996 or email melissa.hulse@stmarysmd.com.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

