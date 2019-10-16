Police and Firefighters Extinguish Vehicle Fire in Lexington Park Late Tuesday Night

On Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at approximately 10:40 p.m., firefighters from Bay District responded to the area of Pegg Road and West Westbury Boulevard in Lexington Park, for the reported vehicle fire.

Corporal Reppel of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office was the first unit on the scene and utilized a fire extinguisher to put most of the fire out.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a Chrysler sedan with smoke coming from the interior, with all occupants out of the vehicle.

Upon further investigation, firefighters found a fire under the dash, spreading to the dashboard, roof of the interior and engine bay.

The cause is unknown and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is handling the incident.

No injuries were reported.

