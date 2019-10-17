Suspected Impaired Driver Arrested After Striking Pole in California

On Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at approximately 10:50 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to Three Notch Road and Maple Road in California, for the reported motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle into a traffic control device pole, with both occupants out of the vehicle.

The male driver stated the female passenger was driving the vehicle. The female passenger, and witnesses reported the male was driving, and while driving behind the vehicle, the brake lights never came on prior to the crash.

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Deputies administered multiple standardized field sobriety tests and as a result of the tests, the male was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

Deputies recovered multiple pieces of evidence on the scene from the vehicle and driver.

The female was taken by ambulance to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

