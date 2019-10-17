Tree Trimmer Falls to Death in Anne Arundel County, Currently Under Investigation

On Monday, October 14, 2019, at approximately 10:45 a.m., firefighters responded to 303 Aston Forest Lane in Crownsville, for the reported injuries after a fall.

Firefighters responded to a 9-1-1 call reporting an injured person following a fall. They located a male patient in cardiac arrest following a fall of approximately 60-feet from a tree. The patient was part of a tree trimming crew and was working at the back of a home when he was discovered by other members of his crew on the ground following an unwitnessed fall.

The adult male estimated to be in his 20s, was declared deceased on the scene by paramedics after attempts to resuscitate him were not successful.

The scene was turned over to investigators from Maryland Occupational Safety and Health.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

