Calvert Marine Museum Announces New Deputy Director Rachelle Green

The Calvert Marine Museum is pleased to announce the appointment of Rachelle Green as its new Deputy Director of Education and Special Programs. With more than a decade of working as a preservationist, educator, and museum administrator, Green brings a wealth of experience to CMM.

Rachelle Green is a Delaware native, and has lived in Calvert County for the past four years. She holds a master’s degree in Historic Preservation from the University of Kentucky, and a second master’s degree in Secondary Education from St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia. In addition, Green earned a museum studies certificate from Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. She has twelve years of experience, both as a classroom teacher and in museums. Most recently, she has served as the Director of Education, Assistant Director, and then Acting Director for Jefferson Patterson Park in St. Leonard, Maryland.

The Deputy Director position became vacant upon the promotion of current Director Jeffrey Murray. Murray, who served as both Director and Deputy Director concurrently for nearly two months, said of Rachelle’s arrival, “I am beyond thrilled that she is joining our talented staff at the Calvert Marine Museum, and I know that her presence is already making a positive impact.”

Please welcome Rachelle Green to the Calvert Marine Museum family. She can be reached at Rachelle.Green@calvertcountymd.gov or by calling 410-326-2042, ext. 32.

