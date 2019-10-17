Annmarie Gardens Hosting 20th Annual Trick-or-Treating Festival on Saturday, October 26, 2019

Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center in Solomons, Maryland, will host their 20th annual trick-or-treating festival, Halloween in the Garden, on Saturday, October 26, 10:00am-4:00pm; admission is $2 per person and benefits charity. New this year, the event will feature a DJ Dance Party for families and a brand-new event layout to allow free-range trick-or-treating. The new layout will have community booths spread out around the circular parking lot and down the Wooded Path, with lots of trick-or-treating, fun activities, and spooktacular photo ops along the way. Upon entering, guests can explore at their own pace and will not be required to fall into line. After you finish trick-or-treating, gather in front of the Murray Arts Building for fun Halloween-inspired music and dance with Southern Maryland’s own DJ Dave Entertainment.

For those new to the event, Halloween in the Garden features more than 75 community booths, hosted by a wide variety of local organizations and businesses, who decorate their booths and hand out treats and small gifts to the kids. This is a safe, daytime, no-scare event perfect for families. The admission of $2.00 per person benefits local charities, including the Holiday Food Basket Program and the Annmarie Scholarship Fund. Trick-or-treating bags will be provided courtesy of CalvertHealth. A Fast Pass for $5/person is available in advance online at www.annmariegarden.org which allows ticket holder to jump to the front of the general admission line!

Halloween in the Garden is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the season by participating in this beloved Southern Maryland family tradition. Dress the whole family up in their Halloween finest and enjoy a day of trick-or-treating and fall fun! There will be food vendors selling family-friendly food and snacks. Visitors will also be able to shop from vendors including independent consultants, handmade crafts, and more.

The event is made possible by generous sponsor, including, CalvertHealth; Roy Rogers-Solomons; Jan Kleponis, O’Brien Realty; Jane & Walter Grove; Dominion Energy; Chesapeake Orthodontics; ChoiceOne Urgent Care; Service King Collision Repair Centers; SMECO; PNC Bank; Merry Maids; and Hometown Real Estate.

Parking is free in the field adjacent to the Garden. Halloween in the Garden is a smoke-free and pet-free event, so leave your tobacco products and pets at home.

Purchase a Fast Pass online for $5 per person and jump to the front of the admission line or buy your ticket at the gate for $2 per person. For additional information, call (410) 326-4640 or visit www.annmariegarden.org.

