Firehouse Subs in California, Hosting Benefit for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Out of The Darkness Walk on Friday, October, 18

On Friday, October 18, 2019, from 4:00 p.m., to 9:00 p.m., the Firehouse Subs in California, Maryland will be donating 20% of all sales to benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Donations will be collected and given to the Out of the Darkness Southern Maryland Walk in memorial to Captain Joe Bean. The walk will be held on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at the St. Mary’s Old State House, in St. Mary’s City.

Participants will meet at the St. Mary’s City Old State House, where people can park at the museum’s parking lot. We will walk through the Historic St. Mary’s Museum Grounds. The route is paved, stroller and wheelchair friendly.

The walk will take place rain or shine. We encourage walkers to arrive at 9.00 a.m., when registration opens, so that you have ample time to check-in and then enjoy all of the pre-walk activities we have to offer.



Activities before the walk include wearable buttons; honor bead necklaces; music; learning more about AFSP and our local chapter; community resource fair; and more. There will be memorial activities to honor loved ones and resource tables to visit before and after the walk.

When you walk in the Out of the Darkness Walks, you join hundreds of thousands of people to raise awareness and funds that allow the AFSP to invest in new research, create educational programs, advocate for public policy, and support survivors of suicide loss.

Water, snacks will be available. You are permitted to bring your own water bottle container to refill.

Team captains are encouraged to bring a sign to use as a marker to assemble your team on the field. Any walker is invited to bring signs, photos, etc., to wear/carry while they walk.

The walk is not competitive. You are not required to complete the entire 2 miles. And you walk at your own pace. After you are done walking, we will close the event with a brief closing ceremony

Online registration closes at noon (local time) the Friday before the walk. However, anyone who would like to participate can register in person at the walk from the time check-in begins until the walk starts. Registration is free and open to the public. Walk donations are accepted until December 31, 2019. All information can be found here!