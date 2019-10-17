Charles County Man Scores $100,000 Touchdown on Ravens Instant Ticket

Dad finds top-prize win after work

Lottery luck was waiting for a Charles County scratch-off fan who left work and went into a Faulkner convenience store to purchase instant tickets. The tradesman bought five scratch-offs, including a very lucky $10 Ravens game.

The loyal player scratched off the instant tickets in the car outside of the Red Top store located at 9940 Crain Highway. On the Ravens scratch-off, the father of one only had to reveal the top line of the game to see that he matched a winning number. Beneath the matching number, the player revealed the game’s $100,000 top prize.

“I normally win something, but never this big,” he said. “I play three to four times a week.”

Wanting to confirm his lucky win, the 47-year-old went back into the store to have the retailer scan his instant ticket. It turns out he did, in fact, win the top prize! A store employee advised the happy man to sign the back of the scratch-off right there before leaving the store to safeguard his win.

“It was an exciting feeling,” said the lucky tradesman. “I signed it, took the ticket home and quickly placed it in my safe. I had little to no sleep at all last night!”

The scratch-off fan arrived at Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore the day after his brush with Lottery luck to claim his prize. He plans to use his funds to pay off bills and will save the rest of the prize.

His lucky retailer has a reason to celebrate this big win, too. Red Top in Faulkner earned a $1,000 bonus from the Lottery for selling a $100,000 top-prize winning scratch-off.

