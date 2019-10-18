Police Respond and Prevent Woman from Jumping from Thomas Johnson Bridge

October 18, 2019

On Friday, October 18, 2019, at approximately 12:50 a.m., police from Calvert and St. Mary’s Counties responded to the Thomas Johnson Bridge, for the reported possible suicidal subject.

Police responded after worried friends and family members called 911 after receiving information a woman might attempt to jump from the bridge.

Officers found her vehicle in the roadway on the top of the bridge, and located the female on the ledge of the bridge. Shortly after arriving, officers were able to get the female from the ledge and into police custody.

The female, reportedly in her twenties was transported to an area hospital by Officers.


This entry was posted on October 18, 2019 at 8:02 am and is filed under All News, Calvert News, County, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

3 Responses to Police Respond and Prevent Woman from Jumping from Thomas Johnson Bridge

  1. Human Who Cares on October 18, 2019 at 8:25 am

    So glad she was reached. Prayers she finds comfort and able to overcome any pain. Hoping strength will find you.

    Reply
    • Anonymous on October 18, 2019 at 9:04 am

      What? No thoughts? Only prayers? Geez.

      Reply
  2. LM on October 18, 2019 at 8:39 am

    So glad they were able to stop her. I hope she gets the help she needs. God be with her.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.