Police Respond and Prevent Woman from Jumping from Thomas Johnson Bridge

On Friday, October 18, 2019, at approximately 12:50 a.m., police from Calvert and St. Mary’s Counties responded to the Thomas Johnson Bridge, for the reported possible suicidal subject.

Police responded after worried friends and family members called 911 after receiving information a woman might attempt to jump from the bridge.

Officers found her vehicle in the roadway on the top of the bridge, and located the female on the ledge of the bridge. Shortly after arriving, officers were able to get the female from the ledge and into police custody.

The female, reportedly in her twenties was transported to an area hospital by Officers.

