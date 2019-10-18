Holiday Event List for St. Clement’s Island Museum and Piney Point Lighthouse Museum

St. Clement’s Island Museum Holiday Open House – 38370 Point Breeze Road, Colton’s Point, MD 20626., on Sunday, December 1, 2019, from 12:00 p.m., to 4:00 p.m.

Enjoy children's activities, music and more family fun at the opening of the holiday exhibit inside the museum. Get a jump on your holiday shopping inside the Museum Store. FREE ADMISSION, refreshments, kid's games and face painting, activities and fun with trains and dolls. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be at the museum from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. Dr. Thomas Gerard, first owner of St. Clement's Island, will talk about his property. COSMIC Flute Orchestra performing at the Christmas Open House from 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. This fun Holiday Open House kicks off our St. Clement's Island Museum Christmas Doll & Train Exhibit 2019 that runs December 1, 2019 to January 5, 2020!

Info: Facebook.com/SCIMuseum or 301-769-2222

A ”Retro” Piney Point Lighthouse Museum Holiday Open House – 44720 Lighthouse Road, Piney Point, MD 20674, on Sunday, December 1, 2019, from 12:00 p.m., to 4:00 p.m.

We're kicking off the opening of the "throwback" holiday exhibit inside the museum and keeper's quarters IN RETO STYLE with family and kids activities, refreshments and more! FREE admission. Experience vintage pet photos with SOMD Pin-ups for Paws, enjoy a Christmas story-time and photos with Buddy the Elf, kid's activities, refreshments, and more RETRO fun! This open house kicks off our 2019 retro holiday exhibit.

Info: Facebook.com/1836Light or 301-994-1471

Month-Long Holiday Exhibits (Regular Admission Applies)

St. Clement’s Island Christmas Doll & Train Exhibit – 38370 Point Breeze Road, Colton’s Point, MD 20626, held on December 1, 2019, to January 5, 2020, Open Daily, from 12:00 p.m., to 4:00 p.m.. Will be closed on Christmas Eve & Christmas Day.

Enjoy a holiday exhibit of antique and collectible dolls (like Barbie, American Girl and more), classic trains and other retro toys in this festive holiday display inside the museum. This year's exhibit will be all about "Christmases in St. Mary's County" and how it has been celebrated by locals in the past. Visitors can try their hand as a conductor by running some of the model trains, play with dolls, write Santa a letter, read a Christmas story, and more. The Black-eyed Susan Doll Club of Southern Maryland will have collections of antique and modern dolls on display. Santa and Mrs. Claus will setup their train-set and dollhouses for the Christmas season. Look for "Holiday Touch Zones." Operate an O scale and a G scale Lionel train sets. Touch and learn about the different types of dolls children played with long go. Help decorate our schoolhouse! Go to the Charlotte Hall Schoolhouse and make Christmas decorations the way kids used to make in school. Complete your holiday shopping inside the Museum Store. Cost: $3.00 Adults, $2.00 Seniors and Military, $1.50 Children, 5 and under free.

Info: Facebook.com/SCIMuseum or 301-769-2222

A Very Retro Christmas – Piney Point Lighthouse Museum Holiday Exhibit – 44720 Lighthouse Road, Piney Point, MD 20674, on December 1, 2019, to January 5, 2020, Open Daily, 12:00 p.m., to 4:00 p.m., (closed Christmas Eve & Christmas Day)

Whether you recall the bubble lights on your parent's Christmas tree, the neighbor's huge blown-mold lawn displays, or the vintage dishes that came out for holiday dinners, we have your cup of nostalgia and (and eggnog!) at Piney Point Lighthouse Museum this holiday season! Enjoy a family friendly holiday exhibit inside the museum and keeper's quarters. This year's theme is "A Very Retro Christmas" where visitors can see "retro" exhibits featuring holidays over the years. This event is a fun visitor experience where you can see a very unique Christmas Exhibit in the museum setting. Also, you can complete your holiday shopping inside the Museum Store. Cost is $7.00 for adults, $3.50 for seniors, students and military and 5 and under free.

Info: Facebook.com/1836Light or 301-994-1471




