Maryland Auto FineFix Program Enrollment Open Until December 31, 2019

A new state program launched in September has helped over 9,000 eligible Marylanders reduce their outstanding uninsured auto fines, eliminating a significant hurdle to registering and insuring their vehicles.

FineFix is a partnership between the Uninsured Division of Maryland Auto Insurance and the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA). This program gives eligible Marylanders the opportunity to pay 20% of their outstanding uninsured auto fines and have the remaining 80% forgiven.

Program eligibility is limited to those who have uninsured auto fines that were delinquent prior to December 31, 2016. To take advantage of this program, participants must enroll online at FineFix.Maryland.gov and make their first payment by December 31, 2019.

The goal of the program is to lower the number of uninsured drivers and expand job opportunities for individuals and employers. “FineFix enables you to get back on the road and back to work,” said Maryland Auto Executive Director Mark D. McCurdy.

FineFix participants who have their MDOT MVA uninsured auto flags lifted may be eligible to register any vehicles they own. Those unable to obtain auto insurance coverage for those vehicles in the standard market are guaranteed coverage from Maryland Auto.

Additionally, FineFix has partnered with insurance providers, community groups, Tag and Title services, and other trusted advisors across the state to assist consumers in enrolling in the program.

For more information on the program or to enroll, visit FineFix.Maryland.gov.

