Mechanicsville Volunteers Mourn the Loss of Past Vice President Bernard “Bernie” Clyde Raley, Sr

Bernard “Bernie” Clyde Raley, Sr. of Mechanicsvillle, Maryland passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Saturday, October 12, 2019 after a battle with cancer that he fought ever so quietly and with great courage.

Born August 3, 1955, he was the son of the late John Barker (Jack) Raley and Mary Bernadine Raley. He is survived by his children, Bernard Clyde Raley, Jr. and Jaime Lennox Baer and two grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters Cindy Pilkerton and Debby Greenwell (Larry), his brother John B. Raley, Jr. (Cathy) and many nieces and nephews.

Bernie was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County and graduated from Chopticon High School. He worked in automotive parts most of his adult life and knew just about everything when it came to truck parts. He was known as the man with the answer and worked as the parts manager for Tommy’s Truck Parts and Supply for 28 years, where many of his customers became lifetime friends.

Bernie lived life simply, loved telling stories of the “good ole “days, and was a stranger to no one. He enjoyed listening to music and watching car racing. At an early age, he and his neighborhood buddies were always tinkering with an old blue Ford Econoline van they affectionately called the “Little Blue Hen”. Always trying to make it “race” worthy, they would often be seen racing it up and down the fields at Green Manor Farm. Bernie was a gentle soul, had a kind and generous heart, and was always giving to others.

He was a dedicated and tireless member of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department serving as Vice President for many years. He was often seen in the department’s social hall in the wee hours of the morning cleaning and buffing the floors, getting the room ready for the next event, or cleaning and polishing every truck after a fire call, taking great pride in his work.

The family will receive friends at a memorial service at the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, Maryland on Thursday, October 17, 2019, from 5:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, Maryland 20650, or the Mechanicsville Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 15, Mechanicsville, Maryland. 20659.

