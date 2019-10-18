Detectives in Charles County Investigating Assault on St. Ignatius Drive

On Thursday, October 17, 2019, at approximately 3:15 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1000 block of St. Ignatius Drive in Waldorf for the report of people fighting and a shot being fired.

When officers arrived, all parties involved in the altercation had fled the scene.

A preliminary investigation revealed that multiple vehicles were parked in the lot. The occupants of the vehicles exited and a fight ensued. During the fight, one participant retrieved a handgun from a vehicle. At this time, the other individuals ran to their vehicles and started exiting the parking lot. One vehicle struck the person in possession of the gun, knocking him to the ground as it was leaving. The subject fired the handgun in the direction of the fleeing vehicles.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective J. Long at (301) 609-6502.

Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for the tip that leads to an arrest in this case.

