21-Year-Old Man Killed in Motor Vehicle Accident in La Plata

October 19, 2019

On October 18, 2019, at approximately 3:15 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Poorhouse Road and Gorham Lane in La Plata for the report of a single vehicle crash.

A preliminary investigation showed the driver of a Nissan Altima was traveling south on Poorhouse Road when he left the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver, Richard James Burket, 21, of Welcome, was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Operations Unit is continuing the investigation.

Updates will be provided as they become available.


