Head-on Crash in Leonardtown Injures Two, Sends One to Trauma Center

On Saturday, October 19, 2019, at approximately 2:25 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and St. Andrews Church Road in Leonardtown, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious with one trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles in the roadway in a head-on style collision, with the driver of one vehicle trapped and unconscious.

Firefighters from Leonardtown extricated the single patient in approximately 5 minutes.

The trapped driver, a woman in her 70’s, was transported to the Leonardtown Barrack in Leonardtown, where Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 transported her to an area trauma center. She was reportedly conscious, and talking to medics.

Two patients were transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

Point Lookout Road between St. Andrew’s Church Road, and Fairgrounds Road will be shut down for an extended period of time due to Crash Reconstruction.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

