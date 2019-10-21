Pedestrian Seriously Injured After Being Struck in Waldorf

October 21, 2019

On Friday, october 18, 2019, at approximately 6:25 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Leonardtown Road and Post Office Road in Waldorf, for the reported motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian.

Crews arrived on the scene and reported one subject laying in the roadway with agonal breathing, and a severe skull fracture. The patient was reported to be a 40-year-old male.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed at a nearby landing zone and transported the patient to an area trauma center with life threatening injuries.

Police are currently investigating the crash.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

