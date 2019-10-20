Police in St. Mary’s County Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash in Leonardtown

On Sunday, October 20, 2019, at approximately 5:40 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of St. Andrew’s Church Road and Blacksmith Shop Road in Leonardtown, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious with two people trapped, and one of the patients unconscious.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and into a ditch, with two people trapped, and one subject not breathing.

Firefighters rapidly extricated the patient not breathing and began life-saving measures. Additional personnel on the scene extricated on the patient trapped in the vehicle.

One patient was transported to an area hospital with CPR in progress.

The second patient, an adult male, was transported to an area trauma center by ground with the flight medic crew from Maryland State Police.

St. Andrew’s Church Road between Point Lookout Road and Bryant Lane will be shut down for an extended period of time due to Crash Reconstruction.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

