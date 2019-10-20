UPDATE: Police in St. Mary’s County Say Alcohol a Factor in Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash on Sunday That Killed Passenger

UPDATE 10/21/2019: A 40-year-old man was killed on Sunday in a single motor-vehicle collision in Leonardtown.

On Oct. 20, 2019 at approximately 5:39 pm, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office patrol units were dispatched to a single motor-vehicle collision with CPR in progress at 42297 St. Andrew’s Church Road in Leonardtown. Due to injuries sustained, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit was requested and responded to the scene.

Preliminary investigation determined that a 2003 Ford Expedition, operated by Quincy Ray Lowe, 34 of Leonardtown, was traveling south on St. Andrew’s Church Road when the vehicle failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway. The vehicle left the roadway, went into a ditch and struck a culvert. Lowe was transported by ambulance to an area shock trauma facility for non-incapacitating injuries.

A front seat passenger was also in the Ford Expedition, identified as Terrence Dominic Hampton, 40 of Saint Leonard. Hampton was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown via ambulance with CPR in progress. Hampton was later pronounced deceased at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.

At this time, both speed and alcohol appear to be contributing factors. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any events leading up to the collision and has not already provided a statement is asked to call Cpl. Brandon Foor at 301-475-4200, ext. *2265 or email brandon.foor@stmarysmd.com.

