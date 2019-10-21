No Injuries Reported After Single Vehicle Rollover in Mechanicsville

On Sunday, October 20, 2019, at approximately 12:50 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of All Faith Church Road and New Market Turner Road in Mechanicsville, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious with one vehicle overturned, and one possibly trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and overturned in a field, with the single occupant trapped, but not injured.

Firefighter assisted the single occupant out of the vehicle, and the occupant signed care refusal forms on the scene.

All photos are courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

