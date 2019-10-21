Minor Injuries Reported After STS Bus is Rear-Ended on Great Mills Road

On Thursday, October 17, 2019, at approximately 3:00 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the CVS on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, for the motor vehicle accident involving a bus.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles in the parking lot of the CVS in a rear-end style collision.

One patient was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. An unknown number of patients signed care refusal forms on the scene.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is handling the crash.

