On Sunday, October 13, 2019, Merle Cecelia (Holmes) Gaddy, 80, departed this earthly life and transitioned to her heavenly home. She is survived by her two sons; DuWayne (DeeDee), Darrell (Debbe) and one daughter Dionne; five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; two brothers, three sisters and a host of nieces and nephews. The Family invites friends to BRISCOE-TONIC FUNERAL HOME located at 2294 Old Washington Road in Waldorf, MD on Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Interment will be private.

