Carolyn Smith Ecker, 74, of Hollywood, MD passed away due to complications from multiple organ failure, on October 9, 2019 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital with her husband by her side.

She was born on September 24, 1945 in Washington, D.C. to the late Joseph Judson Smith, Jr. and the late Harriet (Schmaltz) Smith. Carolyn grew up in the D.C. area, graduating from the National Cathedral School in 1963 and Dickinson College in 1967.

Carolyn married her loving husband George Thomas Dunlop Ecker on June 24, 1967 in Washington D.C. They were together more than 52 wonderful years, living mostly in Bethesda, MD and Purcellville, VA. Along with their beloved dogs, they finally retired on the water in Hollywood, MD.

In addition to her husband she is survived by her daughter, Charlotte Ecker Davis, of Edgewater, MD, her son, Franklin H.D. Ecker, of Baltimore, MD, and her three grandchildren Savannah, Courtney and Jackson Davis of Edgewater, MD.

A celebration of her life is being planned and will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family would encourage donations to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) www.aspca.org.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.