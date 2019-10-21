Doris Bachmeier Riess, 83, of Baden, MD passed away peacefully on October 15, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Waldorf, MD on August 29, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Karl Bachmeier and the late Cecilia Eggerstorfer Bachmeier Arch and step-daughter to Anton Arch.

Doris met the love of her life, Ernie, and they married on April 27, 1963. They shared over 56 wonderful years of marriage. Together they raised their three children: Steven E. Riess (Sherri) of Huntingtown, MD, Tara R. Bouchard (Mark) of Millersville, MD, and Scott W. Riess (Katie) also of Millersville, MD. They lovingly welcomed into their family 6 grandchildren: Leah, Casadi, Samantha, Evan, Spencer, and Miles, and 2 great grandchildren: Alanah and Coleson.

Doris was a homemaker who treasured spending time with her family. She also enjoyed exercising, reading, tending to her flowers and houseplants and spending time with friends.

She is survived by her husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and a multitude of friends, all of whom will miss her tremendously.

Along with her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her sisters, Ida, Estella, Erna, her identical twin, Dorothy and step-siblings Anthony Arch and Helen Tippett, and granddaughter, Peanut Bouchard.

Family will receive visitors for Doris’ Life Celebration Visitation on Monday, October 21, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00pm and 6:00 to 8:00pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Prayers will be recited at 7:00pm with Monsignor Mike Wilson (retired) officiating. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 11:00am at St. Michael’s Church, 17510 Horsehead Road, Brandywine, MD 20613. Interment will follow at Immanuel United Methodist Church Cemetery, 17400 Aquasco Road, Brandywine, MD 20613.

Expressions of sympathy may be memorial donations in Doris’ name made to: St. Michael’s Church or Hospice of the Chesapeake.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

All arrangements are being handled by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.