Timothy Russell “Pop” Willis, Sr., 81

Timothy Russell “Pop” Willis, Sr., age 81, of Newburg, MD, passed away on October 13, 2019 in La Plata, MD.

Pop was an Army National Guard Veteran and a Retired Police Officer, with 44 years of combined police service with the DC Metropolitan Police Department and the Library of Congress Police Department. During the latter part of his career as a DC Metropolitan Police Officer, he was detailed to the US Capitol Police Department. Pop was a member of the FOP-MPDC, the National Police Association, the NRA, and PETA.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell Frederick and Catherine Mary Willis.

Pop is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Carolyn Belle Willis; two sons, T. R. Willis II (Donna) and Scott Willis (Lisa); one daughter, Michaelanne McHenry (Scott); one brother, Mitchell Willis; one sister, Susan Fiaschi; 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

A visitation for Pop will be held at Raymond Funeral Chapel in La Plata, MD on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 11AM until time of memorial service at 12PM. Interment will be private.

Memorial contributions in Pop’s name can be made to the Humane Society of Charles County (P. O. Box 1015, Waldorf, MD 20604).