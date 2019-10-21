18-Year-Old Prince Frederick Woman Killed in Motor Vehicle Collision in Sunderland

On October 20, 2019, at approximately 9:15 p.m., units from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau and members of the Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the area of 5025 Hardesty Road Sunderland, for a report of a single vehicle collision.

Upon arrival, units located a 2016 Toyota Corolla on its roof.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle was traveling southbound on Hardesty Road near Gabriels Way when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle left the roadway and struck several trees before rolling over and coming to rest on its roof.

The driver, and sole occupant, was pronounced deceased at the scene, and was identified as Aileen Marie Campbell, 18 of Prince Frederick.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to contact Cpl. V. Bortchevsky by e-mail: vlad.bortchevsky@calvertcountymd.gov or by calling the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800.