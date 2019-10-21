Friendship Man Steals Fire Truck From Calvert County and Takes it on a Joyride

October 21, 2019
James Michael Rogers, 34, of Friendship

On October 19, 2019,  a deputy from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Park and Ride located at Lower Pindell Road and Southern Maryland Boulevard for a vehicle theft from Calvert that had not been reported yet and was found in Anne Arundel.

The vehicle was a 2005 Pierce Fire Truck, belonging to Cobb Island Fire Department, that had been stolen from a repair shop on North Solomons Island Road, in Huntingtown.

The fire truck was found by a retired PG Fireman and a volunteer fireman in Charles County. He stated he called Charles County dispatch to ask If they were missing a truck and was told it was supposed to be out service for repairs at the Emergency Vehicle Services repair shop. He informed them it was not there and was parked at the above mentioned Park and Ride.

The owner of Emergency Vehicle Services, arrived and stated they have video surveillance of their lot and probably have footage of the vehicle being stolen. Crime Lab responded to the scene for processing of the stolen vehicle. Police made contact with a neighbor that lived by the Park and Ride and they were able to provide Information that the fire truck arrived at the park and ride at approximately 10:30 p.m., and the driver of the fire truck was a white male who was picked up by another white male driving a dark colored pickup truck.

The Chief of Cobb Island Fire Department, arrived at the scene to take possession of the fire truck. Chief Lawman stated the value of the fire truck was approximately $750,000.00.

While at the scene police were contacted by an anonymous source who stated he knew who stole the fire truck. The source stated it was James Michael Rogers, 34, of Friendship.

Police made contact with Rogers at his residence and observed a dark color pickup truck in the driveway just like the neighborhood witness stated they saw at the scene. Police made contact with James Michael Rogers and informed him he was under arrest for stealing the fire truck. His father stated, “What have you done now?”. I asked the father if the dark truck was his and he stated yes. Police told Rogers there was video surveillance where the fire truck was stolen and eyewitness information that saw a dark pickup truck like his father’s leaving the scene were the fire truck was dumped. Rogers said that his father had nothing to do with it and it was all him.

Rogers to was transported to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office to be interviewed by a detective. Once at the Sheriff’s Office, Rogers gave a statement admitting to taking the fire truck and leaving it at the park and ride.

James Michael Rogers was transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with theft over $100,000.00 and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

19 Responses to Friendship Man Steals Fire Truck From Calvert County and Takes it on a Joyride

  1. Anonymous on October 21, 2019 at 12:00 pm

    Maybe they should hide the keys next time!

    Reply
    • Anonymous on October 21, 2019 at 12:39 pm

      Great idea if you needed a key to start a fire truck

      Reply
    • A guy on October 21, 2019 at 1:23 pm

      Fire trucks dont use keys for the ignition

      Reply
    • Corey on October 21, 2019 at 1:47 pm

      Fire trucks don’t have keys genius

      Reply
    • Anonymous on October 21, 2019 at 2:40 pm

      What keys? Lol

      Reply
    • Stephen Charlton on October 21, 2019 at 3:32 pm

      Hey Einstein most firetrucks dont have keys
      Once again, people tipping about crap
      they know NOTHINGZ about.

      Reply
    • Anonymous on October 21, 2019 at 3:54 pm

      Fire trucks don’t have keys.

      Reply
  2. Anonymous on October 21, 2019 at 12:21 pm

    So what?

    He did less damage to the truck than those rednecks that routinely drive it.

    Offer him a steady job!

    Bet he won’t wreck it up like that idiot that drove the ambulance up the bridge, either.

    Reply
    • Tommy on October 21, 2019 at 2:07 pm

      I personal know He’s a piece of sh*t. Career criminal. Has Benn in and out of jail. World’s biggest liar .about time he gets caught

      Reply
    • Anonymous on October 21, 2019 at 3:44 pm

      wow rednecks respond when you call 911. are you saying no need to come to your location

      Reply
  3. Anonymous on October 21, 2019 at 12:26 pm

    Is this a joke? That goofy looking guy looks like an idiot that would steal a fire truck. Perfect story for the perfect picture. Can’t be true

    Reply
  4. Fire Marshall Bill on October 21, 2019 at 12:28 pm

    Since the little punk has nothing better to do and likes fire trucks, they should make his ass wash every fire truck in the county.

    Reply
  5. Anonymous on October 21, 2019 at 12:32 pm

    Fire trucks don’t have keys

    Reply
  6. Anonymous on October 21, 2019 at 12:38 pm

    He didn’t hurt it why dont they just give him a job. He obviously likes firetrucks so let him do something around the station and keep him busy.

    Reply
  7. Gemma on October 21, 2019 at 12:41 pm

    Make him reimburse Chuck County for the fuel, and do 40 hours community service test driving repaired fire trucks.

    Reply
  8. Just curious on October 21, 2019 at 1:03 pm

    What’s he hiding under the back of his shirt…an ironing board?

    Reply
  9. Gravedigger72 on October 21, 2019 at 1:39 pm

    I guess he always wanted to be a fireman when he grows up. But, apparently he hasn’t reached that part of his life.

    Reply
  10. Thomas on October 21, 2019 at 2:17 pm

    I hope they give him lethal injections!!!

    Reply
  11. Anonymous on October 21, 2019 at 3:19 pm

    Bad karma for you young man!

    Reply

