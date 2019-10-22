$5,000 Reward Offered by ATF for Information About Armed, Dangerous Fugitive with Ties to Charles County

October 22, 2019
Deante Mandel Duckett, 34, of Brandywine

Deante Mandel Duckett, 34, of Brandywine

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Baltimore Field Division is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Deante Mandel Duckett, 34, of Brandywine.

Duckett is a 34-year-old male with brown eyes, long brown dreadlocks, standing 5’11” tall and weighing approximately 170 lbs.

He is the subject of a joint investigation between ATF and the Charles County Sheriff’s Office. Duckett is a five-time previously convicted felon who was federally indicted on May 6, 2019 on three counts of being a felon illegally in possession of a firearm.

Duckett was under court-ordered supervised release at the time he became a fugitive. He cut off his ankle monitoring device on July 10, 2019.

ATF Special Agents and U.S. Marshals have been searching for him, and are now asking for the public to assist the investigation by coming forward with any information that will lead to his arrest.

He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information should contact ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS or ATFtips@atf.gov.

Deante Mandel Duckett, 34, of Brandywine

Deante Mandel Duckett, 34, of Brandywine

This entry was posted on October 22, 2019 at 2:58 pm and is filed under All News, Charles County Crime Solvers, Charles News, County, Crime Solvers, Law Enforcement, Prince George's News, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

11 Responses to $5,000 Reward Offered by ATF for Information About Armed, Dangerous Fugitive with Ties to Charles County

  1. Charles on October 22, 2019 at 3:08 pm

    So he’s a career criminal on house arrest? I’d like to know what genius thought that was smart

    Reply
  2. Anonymous on October 22, 2019 at 3:20 pm

    He’s been wanted for over 3 months and this just now is coming out ? WTF ? Armed and dangerous

    Reply
  3. tired of these people on October 22, 2019 at 3:44 pm

    Why the heck would they release him and put on a monitoring device. A 5 time convicted felon. WHY IS HE WALKING AROUND FREE !!!!!!

    Reply
  4. Anonymous on October 22, 2019 at 3:49 pm

    This is outrageous!!
    A 5 time convicted felon on “supervised” court order release!!??
    WHY would they release him, “supervised” or not?
    WHY would they think he’s stick around for the 3 additional charges?
    WHO would be stupid enough to let this guy out?

    Reply
  5. Anonymous on October 22, 2019 at 3:55 pm

    A 5 TIME PREVIOUSLY CONVICTED FELON,SO WHY IS HE ON THE STREET free?

    Reply
    • Ted Nugent on October 22, 2019 at 5:34 pm

      Because politicians like criminals more than us hard working taxpayers.

      Reply
  6. Willie on October 22, 2019 at 4:12 pm

    Look at this upstanding citizen’s record. Why in the name of all that is holy is he not in jail?

    Reply
  7. Peter on October 22, 2019 at 4:16 pm

    Duckett was under court-ordered supervised release at the time he became a fugitive. He cut off his ankle monitoring device on July 10, 2019.

    Are you kidding me?? Gotta love the court system in Charles County.

    Reply
  8. Anonymous on October 22, 2019 at 5:53 pm

    prayers

    Reply
  9. James on October 22, 2019 at 5:53 pm

    Come on now he’s just misguided youth who has some minor issues with the interpretation of the law.

    Reply
  10. Publius on October 22, 2019 at 6:39 pm

    I think Deante has proven he cannot be tamed. Life in prison. Or, hanged by the neck until dead. Let him decide.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.