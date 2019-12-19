Armed, Dangerous Fugitive Arrested by U.S. Marshals in Waldorf

UPDATE 12/18/2019: Deante Mandel Duckett, 34, of Brandywine was arrested by U.S. Marshals at a home in Waldorf on December 12, 2019.
Duckett had been wanted since July 10th when he cut off his ankle monitoring device.
When Duckett was arrested, he was in possession of a stolen 9mm handgun and a box of ammunition.
10/22/2019: The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Baltimore Field Division is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Deante Mandel Duckett, 34, of Brandywine.
Duckett is a 34-year-old male with brown eyes, long brown dreadlocks, standing 5’11” tall and weighing approximately 170 lbs.
He is the subject of a joint investigation between ATF and the Charles County Sheriff’s Office. Duckett is a five-time previously convicted felon who was federally indicted on May 6, 2019 on three counts of being a felon illegally in possession of a firearm.
Duckett was under court-ordered supervised release at the time he became a fugitive. He cut off his ankle monitoring device on July 10, 2019.
ATF Special Agents and U.S. Marshals have been searching for him, and are now asking for the public to assist the investigation by coming forward with any information that will lead to his arrest.
He should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information should contact ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS or ATFtips@atf.gov.
$5,000 REWARD: @ATFBaltimore, @USMarshalsHQ, @CCSOMD are seeking information that leads to the arrest of 5-time previously convicted felon Deante Duckett, considered armed & dangerous & wanted for multiple firearm offenses. Call 888-ATF-TIPS. $5,000 reward if info leads to arrest pic.twitter.com/WjC6LgwTBF
— ATF Baltimore (@ATFBaltimore) October 22, 2019
