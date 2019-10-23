VIDEO: Police in St. Mary’s County Investigating Serious Motor Vehicle Accident on Three Notch Road

On Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at approximately 8:50 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to Three Notch Road and Pegg Road in Lexington Park, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious with one person trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles in the roadway in a head-on style collision, with the driver of one vehicle severely trapped.

Firefighters from Bay District, NAS Patuxent River, and Hollywood extricated the single occupant in approximately 20 minutes.

The Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack is currently investigating the crash.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

