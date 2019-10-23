Patient First Providing Halloween Safety Tips and Offering Free Candy X-Rays October, 26 to November 3, 2019

Patient First wants everyone to enjoy the frightful fun this Halloween. Here are a few reminders to help insure your “Trick-or-Treaters” have a fun and safe Halloween:

Know the route that your children will take if you do not go with them.

Younger children should go with adults. There should be at least one adult for every four children.

If possible, give your children a cell phone and check in with them during the evening.

Set a time for everyone to be home.

Nobody eats their treats until checked by an adult.

Wear bright clothing or reflective gear.

As an additional safety measure, Patient First will provide free safety blinkers at each of our medical centers during the month of October (one per person, while supplies last). The blinking light may be attached to a Halloween costume and can help increase visibility. Free blinkers are available at the front desk of any Patient First location. No registration or medical care is required.

An adult should always inspect the candy before allowing a child to enjoy the sweet rewards of their trick-or-treating. As an added precaution, Patient First will offer free digital X-ray imaging of Halloween candy. This free digital X-ray image is fun for the trick-or-treaters as they get to look at the peanuts and other treats inside of their candy. That makes for a happy visit to the doctor’s office. One that may ease some anxiety when they are sick and return for another reason.

X-ray imaging can also provide parents additional peace of mind about the treats their children receive by possibly detecting objects like, glass, metal or plastic. Parents still need to provide supervision since some foreign materials may not appear in X-rays.

Bags of candy may be brought into any Patient First Neighborhood Medical Center from October 26th through November 3rd. Patient First doctors are available to discuss Halloween safety. Brooke Waller at 571-340-1594 for interviews.

