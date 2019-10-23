First State Fire Marshal K-9 Certified with Maryland State Police Retires at Nine Years-Old

After six years of dedicated service to The Office of the State Fire Marshal, explosive detection K-9, Blitz, will retire from the Maryland State Police.

Blitz, a nine-year-old German Shepherd, was the first State Fire Marshal K-9 to be certified by the Maryland State Police in June of 2013. With his partner, Deputy State Fire Marshal and Bomb Technician Edward Ernst, Blitz worked on several details for political dignitaries including President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden, President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, and provided security at sporting events including Ravens and Orioles games, University of Maryland Football games, and International Canoe Slalom.

During Blitz’ career he responded to 168 calls, including a search warrant that resulted in the discovery of explosive powder used to make pipe bombs, as well as pipe bomb remains in two additional investigations.

K-9 Blitz is the only German Shepherd to serve the Office of the State Fire Marshal. He started his training after being rescued from a shelter in St. Mary’s County and will enjoy his retirement with Deputy Ernst and his family at their home in Western Maryland.

