Aileen Marie Campbell “Ali”

Aileen Marie Campbell, lovingly called “Ali” went to the Lord October 20, 2019.

She was born May 18, 2001 in Annapolis, MD to Julie Ann [Ryan] and Stephen T. Campbell.

Ali attended Calvert Elementary in Prince Frederick, Plum Point Middle in Huntingtown, Our Lady Star of the Sea School in Solomons Island and was a 2019 graduate of Huntingtown High School. Since graduating from high school Ali enrolled and was attending classes at the College of Southern Maryland in Prince Frederick.

Ali was very athletic; with Lacrosse her choice of sports. She played on the Youth League with the Calvert County Parks and Rec., and for the “Jets” with the team traveling to various areas for competitions and games. She was also a member of the Huntingtown High School and College of Southern Maryland Lacrosse teams. Ali was so talented, she was being recruited by Averett University, Alderson Broaddus University, and others.

Ali also participated in the cheering squads for the Youth League – Prince Frederick Eagles and Huntingtown High School.

Her life was filled with other hobbies and interests. She loved the Outer Banks of North Carolina and the annual vacations the family took to Hatteras Island every year since she was two years old. She also enjoyed painting, cooking and dancing. She was an avid fan was known to cheer for the Washington Capitals, Dallas Cowboys, Chesapeake Bayhawks and her friends who played on the Huntingtown Hurricanes teams.

Ali was a member of the Best Buddies Club, enjoyed going to concerts and listening to music. Her favorite times were spent with her friends, her brother and sisters. She loved all animals and especially adored her family cat, “Fiona”

Ali is survived by her parents – Stephen and Julie Campbell, her siblings – Caitlin Healy of Newport, RI, Erin Campbell of Bethesda, MD and Ian Campbell of Prince Frederick, MD. She was the granddaughter of Dennis Campbell of St. Leonard, MD, Marilyn Ryan of Springfield, VA and John E. Ryan of Atlanta, GA. She was the niece of Molly Negus (Tayloe) of Richmond, VA, Cynthia Sullivan of Riva, MD and Patricia Sullivan of Mayo, MD; the Goddaughter of James Leckinger of Houston, TX and Deborah McAdams of Salisbury, MD. She is also survived by numerous other cousins, great aunts, uncles and special friends that were considered family and had a profound presence in Ali’s life – Ron and Cindy Travers and Bill and Hope Albert.

She was preceded in death by her Paternal Grandmother – Claire Marie Campbell and her Maternal Great-Grandmother – Edwina Sims.

Family invites friends to Lee Funeral Home Calvert, 8200 Jennifer Lane, Owings 20736 on Thursday, October 24 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Jesus the Divine Word Catholic Church, 885 Cox Road, Huntingtown, MD 20639 on Friday, October 25 at 11 am.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Aileen’s name to Beacon Tree Foundation, 9201 Arboretum Parkway, Suite 104, North Chesterfield, VA 23236 www.beacontree.org.