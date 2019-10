On Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at approximately 6:05 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and Great Mills Road in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles in the roadway.

Two patients were evaluated on the scene and signed care refusal forms on the scene.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is handling the incident.