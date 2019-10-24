Department of Emergency Services Provides Free Animal Leashes to St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office

On Saturday, October 19, 2019, Steve Walker, Director of Emergency Services, presented 75 animal leashes to St. Mary’s County Sheriff Tim Cameron in support of safe animal rescue.

The leases were purchased through an anonymous donation made by a St. Mary’s County resident to “Show Your Soft Side,” an organization that works in collaboration with other groups and individuals dedicated to preventing animal abuse and neglect. The organizations provide officials with humane and safe tools for use when responding to dog encounters.

According to Walker, “Local Animal Control Officer Breanna Peters and Animal Control Supervisor Joy Wilson were instrumental in bringing awareness of this program to St. Mary’s County and then advocating for its implementation.” The resulting donation and purchase of leashes will be an asset to law enforcement officers allowing them to capture and rescue dogs safely.

The leashes are handmade from repurposed climbing ropes by Earth Treks Climbing and Fitness and donated to shelters and law enforcement agencies through the Love Leads Project and Show Your Soft Side whose missions are to bring awareness to preventing animal abuse and neglect.

To learn more about this program and how the St. Mary’s County Department of Emergency Services Animal Control Division is working to protect animals, please call 301-475-4200, extension 72118.

