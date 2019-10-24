White Oak Parkway in California to Close for Nearly Two Weeks Starting Tuesday, November 12, 2019, to Repair Drainage Pipe

White Oak Parkway located approximately halfway between Wildewood Boulevard and Wildewood Parkway in California, will close on or about Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, for replacement of a drainage pipe. For the duration of the project, only access to the residential entrances will be permitted, through traffic will be prohibited.

Changeable message signs and detour signs will be provided to route unfamiliar motorists around the closure. The road will be closed for 7-10 days, weather dependent.

For additional information, please contact the St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works & Transportation at (301) 475-4200, or the St. Mary’s County Public Information Officer at (301) 475-4200, Ext. 71340.

