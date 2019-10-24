A Dream is Finally Realized New business at Cecil’s Old Mill Celebrates Opening and Fulfillment of a Vision.

Cecil’s Historic District has been a source of economic growth in St. Mary’s County for 200 years. That history continues with grand opening of Herring Creek Furniture at Cecil’s Old Mill.

Once the main source for much of the lumber used to build homes and local business in 19th & early 20th centuries, Cecil’s Old Mill has been restored and revitalized. It now houses beautiful furniture art created by master carpenter and furniture designer, Rob Seltzer, owner of Herring Creek Furniture. His unique furniture is made from locally sourced lumber and reclaimed materials. Rob spent most of 2019 restoring the interior of the Old Mill and creating a stunning showcase for his work, and the work of many local artists.

Rob Seltzer, master furniture builder for over 20 years and owner of Herring Creek Furniture recently opened a new retail store showcasing his unique handcrafted furniture collection. Rob is well-known both locally and throughout the mid-Atlantic region as a talented artist in furniture design. Each piece is built to showcase the natural beauty of the locally harvested wood. Additionally, his materials may include reclaimed windows, doors, old tools, and wood weathered by nature.

On Saturday, November 2nd, Rob and his wife, Stacy, along with their children, Nathan and Sophie, will be holding a Grand Opening event and invite all St. Mary’s County residents to join them as they celebrate this auspicious occasion.

The St. Mary’s County Chamber of Commerce will be holding a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10:00 a.m., on Saturday, November 2, with free events and demonstrations planned throughout the day.

There will be much to see and enjoy throughout the day. Several of the talented artists and craftsmen whose incredible work is available for purchase at Cecil’s Old Mill will be on hand to meet and greet guests, and some like blacksmith Jamie Abell will be offering live demonstrations.

Bill Clements will be on hand to run the antique generator and answer questions about the sawmill and even occasionally sound the old steam whistle. There will also be local food trucks on site offering a taste of Southern Maryland to hungry visitors.

Herring Creek Furniture at Cecil’s Old Mill is open Thursday – Saturday, from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM, and Sunday’s from noon to 5:00 PM. For any additional questions, call Rob Seltzer at 301-904-9900 or email: rnswoodworks@gmail.com.

