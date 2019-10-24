MDOT Meets with Southern Maryland Officials as Part of Annual Statewide Tour to Discuss Transportation Priorities

Deputy Transportation Secretary R. Earl Lewis Jr. met with St. Mary’s County officials today to discuss the Draft FY 2020-2025 Consolidated Transportation Program (CTP), which details the Maryland Department of Transportation’s (MDOT) draft six-year capital budget. Today’s meeting was part of MDOT’s tour of 23 Maryland counties and Baltimore City to update officials and the public on the Hogan administration’s $15.3 billion investment over the next six years in transit, highways, the Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA), Helen Delich Bentley Port of Baltimore, and Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI Marshall). Officials also discussed the Maryland Transportation Authority’s $3.1 billion investment in toll roads and bridges.

“We have delivered a record program in record time and will continue improving our services to Marylanders,” said MDOT Secretary Pete K. Rahn.

In 2015, the Hogan Administration outlined a program of historic investment in infrastructure. Over the last four years, MDOT has completed 1,069 projects totaling nearly $5.9 billion.

Deputy Secretary Lewis and other MDOT officials outlined key updates on transportation investments in St. Mary’s County and across Maryland. Statewide, there are 718 airport, highway, transit, port, bicycle and MDOT MVA projects underway, with a value of $7.2 billion.

