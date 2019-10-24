Leonardtown to Commemorate 75th Anniversary of D-Day, Monday, November 11, 2019

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County and the Commissioners of Leonardtown invite the public to a commemorative Wreath Laying Ceremony in the square in Leonardtown Monday, November 11, 2019, immediately following the annual Veterans Day Parade.

This ceremony will commemorate the 75th Anniversary of the Allied invasion of Normandy during World War II with remarks from veterans and dignitaries and conclude with the laying of the wreaths on the memorials.

Veterans and family members of those who served during this war effort are encouraged to contact Brandy Blackstone, at the below information, to be honored during the ceremony.

The 2019 Veterans Day Parade will begin at 9:45 a.m. from Ryken High School and proceed along Fenwick Street to the Leonardtown Town Square. Floats, marching bands, and special attraction performers are all part of this year’s parade. The Leonardtown Veterans Day Parade is sponsored by the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County and the Commissioners of Leonardtown.

The Commissioners of Leonardtown are Mayor Dan Burris, Tyler Alt, Hayden Hammett, Christy Hollander, Jay Mattingly and Mary Mayday Slade.

For more information about the parade, contact Brandy Blackstone, Public Relations & Events Coordinator, Commissioners of Leonardtown’s Office at 301-475-9791, or email brandy.blackstone@leonardtown.gov.

