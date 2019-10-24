St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Identity of Theft Suspect in Lexington Park

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured. On Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at 1:46 pm, the suspect attempted to steal cell phone accessories at the Big Lots store in Lexington Park. The suspect was confronted by a store employee but fled the store prior to the arrival of law enforcement.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to contact Deputy Richard Forbes at 301-475-4200, ext. *8048 or email richard.forbes@stmarysmd.com. Case # 60115-19

For official news and information, follow the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office on Twitter @firstsheriff

