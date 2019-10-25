Man Transported to Trauma Center After Being Run Over by Bulldozer in Lexington Park

On Friday, October 25, 2019, at approximately 11:20 a.m., fire and rescue personnel responded to the 19000 block of Leopard Lane in Lexington Park, for the reported traumatic injuries.

Dispatchers advised the caller reported a 30-year-old male at a construction site had both legs ran over by a bulldozer. The patient was not trapped under the vehicle.

Crews arrived on the scene to find the male with serious injuries to his lower body, and requested a helicopter for his injuries.

The male was flown by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 to an area trauma center.

