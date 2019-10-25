Man Transported to Trauma Center After Being Run Over by Bulldozer in Lexington Park

October 25, 2019

On Friday, October 25, 2019, at approximately 11:20 a.m., fire and rescue personnel responded to the 19000 block of Leopard Lane in Lexington Park, for the reported traumatic injuries.

Dispatchers advised the caller reported a 30-year-old male at a construction site had both legs ran over by a bulldozer. The patient was not trapped under the vehicle.

Crews arrived on the scene to find the male with serious injuries to his lower body, and requested a helicopter for his injuries.

The male was flown by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 to an area trauma center.


This entry was posted on October 25, 2019 at 12:03 pm and is filed under All News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

One Response to Man Transported to Trauma Center After Being Run Over by Bulldozer in Lexington Park

  1. Anonymous on October 25, 2019 at 12:17 pm

    PRAYERS AND THOUGHTS

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.