UPDATE: House in Coltons Point Destroyed After Fire, Cause of Fire Still Under Investigation

UPDATE 10/28/19: On Friday, October 25, 2019, at approximately 10:55 a.m., firefighters from Seventh District and surrounding departments responded to 20428 Riverview Drive in Coltons Point, for the reported house on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find fire showing from all sides from a two story single family dwelling.

The fire was discovered by a neighbor in the area of the laundry/utility room. The owner has been identified as Alfred Leech, the loss of structure and contents is valued at over $200,000.00

35 firefighters responded and controlled the fire in under 30 minutes. The cause is currently under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6835.

Multiple witnesses reported hearing a loud explosion before seeing the smoke and fire.

All photos are courtesy of the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department.

