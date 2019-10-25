Suspected Street Racing Leads to Serious Crash in Lexington Park

On Friday, October 25, 2019, at approximately 2:05 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Rue Purchase Road in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a yellow Ford Mustang, and a silver sedan in the Northbound lanes, with one person trapped in the silver sedan.

Firefighters from Bay District extricated the single patient in approximately 10 minutes.

One patient was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries. The driver of the Mustang signed care refusal forms on the scene.

Witnesses reported seeing the Ford Mustang and a black pick-up truck racing prior to the motor vehicle accident.

The silver Hyundai was an innocent driver, and was not involved in the race.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently handling the crash.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

