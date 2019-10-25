Halloween Donation to the Sheriff’s Office

October 25, 2019

Liam Shilling, came to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office to bring some Halloween spirit and goodies to share with our personnel. Liam saved his money to buy Halloween candy, soft drinks and decorations, which he helped put up in the training room at headquarters.

In his generosity, Liam has chosen to personally adopt the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. “I’ve had a dream that when I grow up, I want to be an officer,” he said. Sheriff Tim Cameron told Liam, “Our personnel really appreciate your kindness, and we are honored to receive such support from our community.”

Captain Steven Hall, Commander of the Special Operations Division, helped Liam build a Halloween ship decoration and presented him with several challenge coins and other memorabilia, representing various divisions of the Sheriff’s Office.




