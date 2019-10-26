Man Transported to Trauma Center After Falling from Deer Stand in Bushwood

October 26, 2019

On Friday, October 25, 2019, at approximately 6:45 p.m., fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Colton Point Road and Full Pull Lane in Bushwood, for the reported injuries after a long fall.

The caller stated a 49-year-old male fell approximately 12 feet from a deer stand.

Firefighters from Seventh District removed the patient from the woods in approximately 30 minutes.

The patient was taken to a nearby landing site and flown by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 to an area trauma center.

All photos are courtesy of the Seventh District Volunteer Fire Department.


This entry was posted on October 26, 2019 at 2:02 am and is filed under All News, County, Fire & Rescue, More News, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.