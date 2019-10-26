Single Vehicle Crash in Mechanicsville Sends One to Trauma Center

October 26, 2019

On Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at approximately 4:30 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of 26262 Three Notch Road and Alexandra Way in Mechanicsville, for a motor vehicle accident reported serious, with one person trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway with the driver trapped.

Firefighters from Hollywood extricated the single patient in under 10 minutes.

The patient was transported to a nearby landing zone where Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 transported to an area trauma center.

All photos are courtesy of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department.


This entry was posted on October 26, 2019 at 2:14 am and is filed under All News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.