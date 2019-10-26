Single Vehicle Crash in Mechanicsville Sends One to Trauma Center

On Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at approximately 4:30 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of 26262 Three Notch Road and Alexandra Way in Mechanicsville, for a motor vehicle accident reported serious, with one person trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway with the driver trapped.

Firefighters from Hollywood extricated the single patient in under 10 minutes.

The patient was transported to a nearby landing zone where Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 transported to an area trauma center.

All photos are courtesy of the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department.

