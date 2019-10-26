Destiny Shaunte “Dezz” Dyson, 21 of California, MD, entered into eternal rest on October 17, 2019.

Family and friends will unite on Monday, October 28, 2019 for visitation at 10 am until time of service at 11 am at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 38576 Brett Way, Mechanicsville, MD. Interment will be private.

Monetary donations would be greatly appreciated to help with funeral expenses. Donations may be made directly to Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home via credit card, cash, or certified check. No personal checks accepted.