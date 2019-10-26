Dr. Blair K. Wood, 74, of Dameron, MD, affectionately referred to as “Doc” by many friends and loved ones, passed away on October 20, 2019 at the George Washington University Hospital in Washington, D.C., as a result of medical complications following surgery. He was surrounded by his loving family. Born June 17, 1945 in Wheeling, WV, he was the son of the late Martha Kittle Wood and Samuel Crayton Wood, II.

Dr. Wood is survived by his life partner, Judi Sterling, his step-children, Will Sterling of Leonardtown, MD, Tom Sterling of Annapolis, MD, Christina Sterling Good of Leonardtown, MD, and Scott Paul of Dameron, MD, and his grandchildren, Baylen (Mr. B.), Adalyn and Blake. He is also survived by his sister, Christina (Bob) Burns of Beverly Hills, MI, and many loving extended family members, friends, and patients. Dr. Wood was preceded in death by his brother, Samuel C. Wood, III, and his former spouse, Jewel Wood, with whom he maintained a lasting bond of friendship.

Dr. Wood graduated from Triadelphia District High School in 1963. In May of 1966 he joined the United States Army. With his father and brother deployed to Vietnam at the time, the Sole Survivor Policy led him to be stationed in Korea. He became a Purple Heart recipient after being shot in the knees from sniper fire during his deployment. After completing his military service, he continued his education at West Virginia University (WVU) and the WVU School of Dentistry, earning his Doctor of Dental Surgery (D.D.S.) degree. In 1977 he picked a random location on the map, and moved to St. Mary’s County and opened his private dental practice in Lexington Park, MD. He has spent the last 42 years providing quality dentistry to many, and his greatest accomplishments included the loyalty shown from many long-standing patients and staff, and the esteem he garnered from his peers.

Doc truly enjoyed tinkering. Whether it was working on his ’66 Corvette, kit Cobra, a project around the house, restoring an old gun, or custom making gifts for those he loved, there was always a project in progress.

In addition to his dental practice, Doc was most proud of his family. For the last 30 years, he spent much time with his family, usually with a cold beer or glass of scotch in hand, teaching many life lessons and always having a funny story to share. He enjoyed finding clever ways to surprise Judi with gestures of his love and affection. He loved every holiday and would go above and beyond on all of the little details to make each one special. The pride, joy, and love he felt for each of his children and grandchildren was shown in abundance and will be greatly missed.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 2:00PM to 4:00PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD with a Memorial Service held at 3:00PM in the Funeral Home Chapel with Father Peter Giovanoni officiating. Interment will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ridge Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 520, Ridge, MD 20680 and/or the Three Oaks Homeless Shelter, 21155 Lexwood Ct. #A, Lexington Park, MD 20653.