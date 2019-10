Sieglinde Linda Thompson, 53 of Lexington Park, MD, entered into eternal rest on October 17, 2019. Family and friends will unite on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 for visitation at 11 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 22375 Three Notch Rd, Lexington Park, MD 20653. Interment to follow in the church cemetery.

