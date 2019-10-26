William Harris “Bill” Fessler, 90, of Tall Timbers, MD passed away on October 24, 2019 at St. Mary’s Nursing Center in Leonardtown, MD with his wife at his side.

He was born in Crane, MO on October 26, 1928 to the late Thurias Fessler and Laura Ranshaw Fessler.

In December 26, 1977, Bill married his wife, Joan Corey in Mount Laurel, NJ. Together, they celebrated over 41 years of marriage. He was employed as a dedicated and knowledgeable engineer with Bell Labs, RCA, GE and Lockheed Martin with over 38 years of service before his retirement. He was also a Councilman and Mayor in Mount Laurel before coming to Maryland. He loved to fly his plane and he enjoyed sailing the Chesapeake. When Bill wasn’t flying, he and his wife enjoyed traveling on a quest to learn new things. They went on excursions visiting Indian tribes across the U.S., train rides and riverboat cruises.

In addition to his beloved wife, Bill is also survived by his children Thomas Fessler (RaeAnn) of Rancocas, NJ and Sharon R. DeVone (James L.) of Mullica Hill, NJ; his grandchildren: John R. Fessler, Keith T. Fessler, Christina DeVone, Madison DeVone and Nicole DeVone; and his great great-granddaughter, Audrey C. Fessler. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his siblings, Myron Fessler and Evelyn Priem.

A Memorial Service will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650 and Second District Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 1, Valley Lee, MD 20692.

